110,892 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 7.6% of Finward Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

