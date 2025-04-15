Operose Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61. The company has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.