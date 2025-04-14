Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 541.1% in March

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 541.1% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,618. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Investview
