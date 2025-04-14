Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 541.1% in March

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 541.1% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Investview Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,618. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

