Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Announces Earnings Results

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $160.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

