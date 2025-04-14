Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (AMGN, BLK, CLX, COLM, EL, FLNC, FSLR, INTC, KVUE, LRCX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 14th:
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $4.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $7.75 to $4.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $283.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $285.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $64.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.50 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $476.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $371.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
