Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (AMGN, BLK, CLX, COLM, EL, FLNC, FSLR, INTC, KVUE, LRCX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 14th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $4.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $7.75 to $4.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $283.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $285.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $64.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.50 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $476.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $371.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.