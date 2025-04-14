Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 19.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Up 19.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £669,462.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
