COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 428.43%.
COSCIENS Biopharma Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of COSCIENS Biopharma stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. COSCIENS Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.89.
About COSCIENS Biopharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COSCIENS Biopharma
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AppLovin Surges on Earnings: What’s Next for This Tech Standout?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- U.S. Regulators Target CrowdStrike: Is It a Signal or Noise?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 AI ETFs Tapping Into the Heart of the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for COSCIENS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCIENS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.