COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 428.43%.

COSCIENS Biopharma Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of COSCIENS Biopharma stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. COSCIENS Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.89.

About COSCIENS Biopharma

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

