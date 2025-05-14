Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 5,329.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of OFSTF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -72.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

