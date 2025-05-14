Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 5,329.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
Shares of OFSTF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -72.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
