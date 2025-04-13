US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,107,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

