Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $486.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $43,000.
SAIA stock opened at $330.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.60. Saia has a 52 week low of $287.50 and a 52 week high of $624.55.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
