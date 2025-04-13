SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 25,619 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 312.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $68.33.

