CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $377.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

