VPR Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

VPR Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VPR Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after buying an additional 661,137 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after buying an additional 601,720 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,927,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,340,000 after buying an additional 284,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.