Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $614.52 million, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

