Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.