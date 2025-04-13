Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Generac worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

GNRC opened at $110.15 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

