Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. Seadrill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Seadrill Stock Performance

Seadrill stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDRL. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seadrill

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Earnings History for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

