Top Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, Expedia Group, and RTX are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies that provide air transportation services, allowing investors to own a portion of the company. These stocks are traded on public exchanges and their value is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic cycles, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 3,398,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 17,865,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,369,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. 981,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,874. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.10. 885,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Recommended Stories