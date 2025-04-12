Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
RNW stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Report on ReNew Energy Global
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.