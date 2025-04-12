Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.28 and last traded at C$24.28, with a volume of 5206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

