Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.28 and last traded at C$24.28, with a volume of 5206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.47.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
