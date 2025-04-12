Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.68 and last traded at C$30.41, with a volume of 296134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -105.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -88.33%.

In related news, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$308,040.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total value of C$273,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,966 shares of company stock worth $875,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

