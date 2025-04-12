Shelton Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,056,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 522,111 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 188,386 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 850,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $74,235,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

