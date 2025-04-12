Shelton Capital Management Invests $229,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,058.36. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,473.44. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $3,133,640 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $300.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.49 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

