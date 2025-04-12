Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,936 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHT opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $516.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

