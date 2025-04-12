Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $28,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.