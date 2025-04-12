NFP Retirement Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FLOT opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.