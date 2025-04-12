Petros Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $89.91 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0919 dividend. This is an increase from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.