National Bank of Canada FI Sells 322 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

