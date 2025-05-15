The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 16,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HSBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

