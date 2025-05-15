Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 46,951 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.