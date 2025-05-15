Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1,505.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,459 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

