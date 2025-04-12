11,741 Shares in Alpha Cognition, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Alpha Cognition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000.

Shares of ACOG stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha Cognition, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Alpha Cognition ( NASDAQ:ACOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

ACOG has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

