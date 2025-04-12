Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $47,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,691 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,515,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,006,000 after buying an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

