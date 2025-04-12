Townsquare Capital LLC Has $120.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

