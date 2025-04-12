Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 over the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

