Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $149.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.01. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $126.65 and a one year high of $160.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

