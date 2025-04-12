ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $635,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $32,878,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,895 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after acquiring an additional 365,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,929,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,895. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,587,729. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

