Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.93 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 433,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,934,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of LKQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

