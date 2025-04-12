LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.73% of Jack in the Box worth $37,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $466.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.