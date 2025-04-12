Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

