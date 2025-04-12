Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.79.

LULU stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

