DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,900 Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $64.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

