DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 117,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

CRDF stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.