Citigroup Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $47.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 3.2 %

KRUS opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $594.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30,191.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

