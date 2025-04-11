Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 226,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $32,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.