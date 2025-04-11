Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.59% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $39,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $159.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $181.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

