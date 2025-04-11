Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.77% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $31,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,300,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

SMDV stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

