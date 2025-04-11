Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $19.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

