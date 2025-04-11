Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $302.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.14%.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.