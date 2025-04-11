Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,920 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $38,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

